BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a man accidentally shot himself and then lied to authorities, saying he was shot by a stranger.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports 20-year-old Jauan Markel Williams surrendered to police Friday on charges including false reporting of a crime. Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back says Williams first called 911 and said he was sitting in a parked car near Biloxi High School when a stranger shot him.

De Back says Williams then walked to the school, which was put on lockdown due to the possibility of a gunman on campus. Investigators say Williams didn’t intent to shoot himself. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. It also is unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.