STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Authorities investigating the discovery of a dead infant at a Connecticut trash and recycling facility have updated the areas where the child may have originated.

Police are looking into material delivered to the Stamford facility from Westchester County, New York, as well as Danbury and Ridgefield, and lower Fairfield County, including Stamford, Westport and Norwalk. Areas on Long Island, New York and Massachusetts have been ruled out.

The full-term newborn boy was found dead by workers at City Carting & Recycling on Oct. 16.

The state medical examiner was unable to determine how the baby died, but is conducting more tests to determine if the baby was stillborn or died after birth.





