CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in a North Carolina city say a dating app is behind an increase in sexual assaults in 2018.

WBTV in Charlotte reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told a news conference Wednesday that there have been 20 cases of sexual assault this year involving a dating app, compared to 15 in all of 2017. The app wasn’t identified.

In one instance, police said the victim told officers she was given an unknown narcotic and sexually assaulted. Another victim told police they were kicked in the groin and abdomen before being held down and forcibly attacked.

In yet another case, the victim said her assailant fired a shotgun into the air.

