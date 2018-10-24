PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police have publicly identified the man shot and killed while driving in Providence.

Police say 23-year-old Jason Gonzalez was shot Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Admiral and Donelson streets.

After the shooting, the car traveled short distance before stopping against the curb and a stop sign. His car’s rear window was shattered.

Gonzalez, who lived in Providence, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not announced any arrests.





