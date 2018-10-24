Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:

___

Oct. 24

The Post and Courier of Charleston on the deadly police ambush in Florence County:

South Carolina has lost another courageous law enforcement officer.

On Monday, Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner died following weeks in the hospital and multiple surgeries related to an Oct. 3 shootout that killed another officer and wounded five others.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department died during the shooting. Four of the wounded officers have been released from hospitals. The seventh remains in recovery.

Ms. Turner’s friends and family described her as “selfless” and “a hero” who “devoted her life to protecting others” in messages on social media and a GoFundMe page that had been set up to help pay for her medical expenses and recovery.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone called her “the ultimate professional” and said “she dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable.”

Indeed, Ms. Turner reportedly filed the warrant that led Florence County deputies to the house of accused shooter Frederick Hopkins in order to investigate sexual assault allegations against his son, Seth Hopkins.

The younger Mr. Hopkins has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years old.

Ms. Turner and her colleagues were planning to interview him and search his room for “mementos” of those alleged assaults, according to a report last week by The Post and Courier’s Angie Jackson.

As of Tuesday morning, the elder Mr. Hopkins still faced one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder. The charges will be upgraded.

After what officials described as an “ambush” in which hundreds of rounds of fire were exchanged between officers and the alleged shooter, law enforcement officers found 129 guns in his home. Fred Hopkins apparently had been waiting on police to arrive and opened fire from the second story when they stepped out of the car, according to officials.

There is likely little that South Carolina lawmakers or law enforcement professionals could do to prevent that kind of cold-blooded carnage in the future. Mr. Hopkins apparently acquired his arsenal legally. The officers arriving at his house seem to have responded as quickly and effectively as they could in a chaotic situation.

Still, as the investigation continues, state officials should be open-minded to any policy change that might protect the lives of law enforcement officers without unduly burdening South Carolina’s many law-abiding gun owners. Making it easier for police to know when legal weapons are present in a home could protect both officers and gun owners, for example.

In the meantime, South Carolina mourns the loss of a brave woman who gave her life for her community.

Online: https://www.postandcourier.com/

___

Oct. 22

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on reporters covering hurricanes:

This past week we wrote about journalists being in danger covering important stories from the local level to internationally. Some die and are injured in the line of duty, particularly in covering wars and in working in places where governments persecute the media.

While it’s safe to say reporters do not expect to die or be injured, they must accept that they are often on the front lines, where there is danger. But there are times when “getting the story” goes too far - and facing danger is more a matter of entertainment than journalism.

Such is the case with hurricanes. Covering a big storm as it approaches the United States is important, primarily in warning people of what is to come and how to prepare, and in gauging what preparations are being made. After a storm, the stories abound, with journalists playing a key role in communicating the level of the disaster.

But during the storm is a different story.

While photos and video of the hurricane via unmanned cameras is one thing, putting journalists and technicians out in the storm to broadcast live from locations as the storm is hitting is risking lives for no good reason.

David Bauder, television writer for The Associated Press, wrote after Hurricane Irma in 2017: “When a huge tree limb crashed to the ground behind NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez, forcing him to scurry away during a live shot, it illustrated the danger many journalists faced. Network executives were one flying projectile away from a tragedy that would have them facing hard questions about whether they were placing a quest for exciting TV and ratings above common sense and public safety.”

It seems that just about every broadcast network and TV channel now follow the lead of the most famous modern-day storm chaser - Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel - in having reports as the winds are howling, the rain is blowing in sheets and danger abounds. If the trend continues, it indeed is only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously hurt from blowing debris or some other of the numerous dangers.

In the process, these reporters are not also giving an inaccurate picture of how bad the storm is as they cannot possibly be in the worst of locations broadcasting live. They are in places where safety is at least partially considered, leading to the inevitable viewer assessment that the storm is not as bad as forecast.

The irony is the reporters are doing exactly what they are advising and urging people not to do by staying in harm’s way. It’s time for common sense and good judgment to limit this reporting practice.

Online: https://thetandd.com/

___

Oct. 24

Index-Journal of Greenwood on property tax increases:

It is a message that is heard throughout the state from every city and county. It is the message taxpayers will hear when word comes from their elected councils that their property taxes are going up.

The message? State lawmakers have reneged on their promise to send local governments funding amassed from taxes paid locally. Back in 2008, when the economy essentially tanked and the state found itself in a financial pinch, tax dollars that were to be allotted to local governments remained tucked away in Columbia.

Meanwhile, of course, the costs for governments to provide even the most basic of services municipal and county taxpayers want and expect continues to rise. That essentially leaves the local governments three options: cut expenses by eliminating jobs and some services, raise taxes to meet the rising costs or a combination of the two.

Taxpayers will understandably get irate when saddled with a property tax hike, and they certainly are right to hold the elected and appointed officials accountable in such cases. The councils certainly owe it to the taxpayers to share what cost-saving measures are being implemented and what, if any services, are being curbed or cut.

That said, however, taxpayers ought not hold employees hostage in an effort to avoid a tax hike. When possible, most employers do try to give employees a decent cost of living pay hike. The same is true with city and county employees. They work for the taxpayers and are paid by the taxpayers, but they do, by and large, deserve adequate pay adjustments. Without such, the employees will find work elsewhere, and anyone in business knows the difficulties that accompany the revolving employee door.

…

So we certainly would hope the city and county leaders are putting pencil to paper and looking for cost-saving measures, something they have already implemented via shared staff and other means, but we are not so naive as to think rising costs will not eventually lead to tax hikes.

If you want to complain, that’s fine, but you should probably complain the loudest in Columbia. Tell lawmakers to make good on their promise of returning tax dollars to local governments.

Online: http://www.indexjournal.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.