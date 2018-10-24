Capitol Police confirmed a suspicious package addressed to a member of Congress was intercepted on Wednesday.

In a press release, the USCP said the package was received at an offsite mail screening facility and sent to the FBI for further investigation.

It appears that the package was intended for Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters.

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, D.C. office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Ms. Waters said in a statement, before thanking law enforcement.

Two packages were also delivered to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Florida offices.

Capitol Police said they are working with federal and local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

The suspicious packages sent to the two Democratic congresswomen were among several reported on Wednesday. Additional packages were sent to the Clintons, the Obamas, and CNN’s main headquarters in New York.





