DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a woman stole about $40,000 from a Des Moines soccer club.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandi Preul, of Carlisle, is charged with theft. Her attorney is Michael Culp, and he told The Des Moines Register that Preul will be pleading not guilty.

She’s accused of stealing from the Greater Des Moines Over the Hill Soccer Club, which operates the Central Iowa Coed Soccer League. League commissioner Chris Beck says it has about 35 active teams and supports more than 500 players who play games around central Iowa.

Beck says Preul was the league’s commissioner earlier this year.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.