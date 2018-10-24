SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - A 38-year-old upstate New York woman has been indicted on murder and other charges in the death of her infant child last summer.

Heaven Puleski pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Schenectady County Court to charges that include second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of a body and tampering with evidence.

The body of her 4-month-old son Rayen was found in the backyard of Puleski’s Schenectady apartment on Aug. 9. Authorities haven’t been able to determine how the boy died.

Authorities believe the baby died sometime after July 17, the last day the boy was seen. Mother and child were reported missing by family, but Puleski was found soon afterward.

Puleski was sent back to the county jail, where she has been held since being arrested in August.

A message left for her lawyer wasn’t returned.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.