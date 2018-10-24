MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman who told police she “watched the love of her life commit suicide” now faces a murder charge alleging that she killed her boyfriend and staged his death as a suicide.

Alycia Caparelli of Merrillville was arrested Tuesday in Timothy Riley’s December 2017 death. The 33-year-old told police she saw Riley shoot himself in the head and that he’d been depressed.

Riley was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Lake County coroner ruled his death a homicide after determining he was shot from at least 2 feet away.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports friends and relatives said Riley told them he wanted to leave Caparelli but that “she would kill him” if he did.

Caparelli is jailed without bond. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.