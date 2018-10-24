YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the spokesman of the Yakima Police Department has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police say spokesman Mike Bastinelli will be on leave pending the results of an investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Office.
A cause for the investigation was not reported.
Bastinelli has been the department’s public information specialist since July 2014. He previously worked as a journalist in Dallas and Portland before moving to KIT Radio in Yakima, where he hosted a talk show.
