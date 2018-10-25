PEARL RIVER, La. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been found with drugs, a stolen handgun and a stolen car in metro New Orleans.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets in a Thursday statement 22-year-old Frank Bell of New Orleans and 24-year-old Eugene Franklin III of New Orleans and Houston have been arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the men had jumped out of a car parked along a highway near Pearl River and ran from a deputy Tuesday afternoon. The deputy found the car while responding to a road rage report involving a gun.

The men were discovered hiding inside a portable restroom. They were jailed on offenses including possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, ecstasy and crack cocaine. Additional charges are pending.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.





