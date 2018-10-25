ATLANTA (AP) - The ongoing federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall has stretched into Mississippi with a new bribery charge leveled against a former Atlanta city employee and political consultant.

A new indictment filed in Atlanta this week against Mitzi Bickers alleges that she tried to get city contracts in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2014 and 2015 by paying for entertainment, transportation and campaign services for that city’s mayor and other officials.

No Jackson officials are charged in the indictment.

Bickers was previously accused in an indictment in March of soliciting and accepting payments to steer lucrative Atlanta city contracts to two construction contractors and their companies.

Bickers pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and her attorney, Drew Findling, said Thursday that she will do the same for the new charge.





