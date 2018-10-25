Authorities are investigating suspicious packages sent to Vice President Joseph R. Biden and actor Robert DeNiro, an outspoken critic of President Trump.

A photo of the package sent to Mr. Biden, aired on CNN, matched exactly with the other packages sent to CNN, high-profile Democrats and actor Mr. DeNiro.

The return address for Mr. Biden’s package, along with several others, was a Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Meanwhile, A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Mr. DeNiro, and investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.

— Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





