BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont convict who is facing kidnapping and domestic assault charges for the second time is again seeking to represent himself in trial.
The Times Argus reports a hearing on 49-year-old Harley Breer Jr.’s motion to represent himself is scheduled for Friday.
Breer’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case in September, saying Breer isn’t “willing to work within counsel’s schedule.”
State police say a woman told officers Breer slammed her head into the center console of his truck Sept. 3 and later took her to a home in Marshfield.
He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
Breer was previously convicted for assaulting a woman in November 2011.
Prosecutors are seeking habitual offender status for Breer.
