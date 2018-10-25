The sole suspect in the 2015 deaths of a family and their housekeeper in Northwest Washington was found guilty Thursday of all charges against him in D.C. Superior Court, media outlets reported.

A jury convicted Daron Wint on 20 charges including first-degree murder in the deaths of businessman Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa, 57.

Their bodies were found the family’s multimillion home on May 14, 2015, after it had been set ablaze, in what has come to been known as the “mansion murders.”

Jurors took less than two days to reach their verdict.

“The hope is today’s verdict helps the Savopoulos and Figueroa families and their loved ones continue the process of healing,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a written statement posted on Twitter.

Wint, who also was convicted on burglary, kidnapping and arson charges, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced Feb. 1.

His DNA was found on a partially eaten pizza crust inside the mansion, and one of his hairs was found in a bedroom.

Prosecutors said he held the family hostage for more than 12 hours and tortured them as he waited for a $40,000 ransom that one of Mr. Savopoulos’ employees delivered to the mansion before it was set on fire.

His usual activity on social networks went silent during the time the crimes were being committed in the Savopoulos home, the prosecutors noted.

Wint also stole the family’s blue Porsche and set it ablaze in Prince George’s County, prosecutors said.

In closing statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Bach told jurors that Wint was driven by greed and was in desperate need of money.

“He had no options left. He did this. He’s the one who killed these people,” Ms. Bach said, according to the New York Daily News. “Now you hold him responsible. Hold him accountable for what he did.”

His defense attorneys tried to create reasonable doubt among the jurors by suggesting that Wint’s brothers had committed the crimes and pinned it on their client, insisting that Wint could not have committed the crimes by himself.

“Even if Daron Wint had help, he’s still guilty,” Ms. Bach told the jury, the Daily News reported.

During the six-week trial, jurors were shown graphic photos of the burned bodies of the victims and heard expert testimony about how the victims had been beaten, strangled and stabbed.

Police also testified that they recovered cash and money orders from a car Wint was riding in when he was apprehended on May 21, 2015.

In addition, Wint’s brothers and his former fiance testified against him.

“This was a heinous crime that shocked our community,” Miss Bowser said in her statement. “Perpetrators of violent crimes must be held accountable for their actions, and we are grateful that Daron Wint has been brought to justice and for the hard work of the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners.”





