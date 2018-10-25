POULSBO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have closed the Poulsbo campus of Olympic College as police investigated a death at the facility.
Poulsbo Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker told the Kitsap Sun Thursday that there’s no threat to students and officers are investigating the death as a likely suicide.
Olympic College spokesman Shawn Devine says a death was reported Thursday morning.
Schoonmaker says officers closed off an area around a second-floor women’s restroom and cleared the campus around 10 a.m.
Day and evening classes at the two-year community college were canceled Thursday.
