POULSBO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have closed the Poulsbo campus of Olympic College as police investigated a death at the facility.

Poulsbo Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker told the Kitsap Sun Thursday that there’s no threat to students and officers are investigating the death as a likely suicide.

Olympic College spokesman Shawn Devine says a death was reported Thursday morning.

Schoonmaker says officers closed off an area around a second-floor women’s restroom and cleared the campus around 10 a.m.

Day and evening classes at the two-year community college were canceled Thursday.





