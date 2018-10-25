DETROIT (AP) - A former Michigan state trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit boy is testifying in his own defense about why he fired a Taser at the 15-year-old.
Mark Bessner settled into the witness chair Thursday after prosecutors rested their case on the third day of trial. He told a judge he “very much” wanted to speak to jurors.
Bessner fired a Taser at Damon (Da-MAHN’) Grimes from his moving patrol car while the boy was driving an all-terrain vehicle at high speed on a Detroit street. Grimes crashed and died in August 2017.
Prosecutors say Bessner used unreasonable force on someone who wasn’t a threat. The defense claims Bessner believed Grimes had a gun. The boy wasn’t armed.
Bessner quit the state police after the incident.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.