TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Federal agents have arrested more than two dozen alleged gang members during a sweep conducted in New Jersey’s capital city.

Those arrested early Thursday in Trenton are facing drug trafficking, weapons and conspiracy charges.

Federal prosecutors say the 26 people arrested allegedly controlled a vast drug market for heroin, cocaine, crack, oxycodone, Vicodin, Xanax and other drugs in the Trenton area.

The arrests culminate a year-long investigation that included drug-buys, wiretaps, confidential informants and video surveillance.

Authorities were due to release more info on the arrests during a news conference later Thursday.





