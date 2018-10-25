CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A former employee of a Wyoming corrections center has pleaded guilty to helping two inmates escape.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Shayne Jones pleaded guilty Thursday in Natrona County District Court to two counts of aiding and abetting an escape after reaching a deal with prosecutors who agreed to drop two counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors had accused Jones of having sex with a Casper Re-Entry Center inmate.

According to court documents, Jones drove two inmates to California after stopping in Las Vegas.

Defense attorney Dylan Rosalez says he and prosecutor Kevin Taheri have agreed to seek three years of probation for Jones.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com





