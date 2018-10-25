FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A judge has ordered federal marshals to use a “minimum amount of force” if necessary to bring a man to court for a final hearing before he faces trial in the stabbing of a Flint airport police officer .

Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’ fuh-TOO’-ee) declined to leave his cell during a previous hearing in Flint federal court. He’s due in court again Thursday to discuss the Nov. 5 trial.

Ftouhi is charged with committing an act of violence at an airport and interfering with security. The Montreal man is a native of Tunisia in Africa.

He’s accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville survived the attack in June 2017.





