KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Mohave County jail inmate awaiting sentencing after being convicted of manslaughter and other charges in a 2015 car crash.

Andrew Smith-Hartfield of Bullhead City was found dead in his cell early Thursday in Kingman.

County sheriff’s officials say the 28-year-old Smith-Hartfield was housed alone and foul play isn’t suspected.

They say Smith-Hartfield was charged in a DUI crash that left one man dead and another seriously injured in October 2015.

Smith-Hartfield was found to be incompetent to stand trial in July 2016 and was sent to a competency program in Pima County. He was returned to Mohave County in April 2017.

His trial concluded last Friday and he was found guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault and DUI.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.





