An Iraqi-born U.S. citizen was charged Thursday with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organizations affiliated with the Islamic State, the Justice Department said.

Naser Almadaoji, 19, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, according to a Justice Department statement.

Prosecutors said Mr. Almadaoji planned to travel through Kazakhstan on his way to Afghanistan, were he intended to train with the Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS.

“Naser Almadaoji allegedly attempted to seek terrorist training in weapons and tactics and discussed a willingness to conduct terrorist ‘projects’ in the United States on behalf of foreign terrorist groups,” said Assistant Attorney John C. Demers.

Mr. Almadaoji, purchased a plan ticket for travel to Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to court documents. He explained to an individual whom be believed to be in contact with ISIS that he wanted to learn weapons training, planning, executing hit and run, capturing high value targets and ways to break into homes and avoid security guards, prosecutors said.

An affidavit filed in federal court said that Mr. Almadaoji pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to cause the collapse of the United States by starting a war between the government and anti-government militias.





