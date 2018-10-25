WILCOX, Neb. (AP) - A south-central Nebraska man has been charged with the death of his 6-week-old son.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 23-year-old Christopher Preston was arrested Wednesday. He’s been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. A woman who answered the phone at the office of Preston’s attorney said Thursday there would be no comment on the charge or allegations.

Investigators say little Zackary Preston was discovered Oct. 1 unresponsive in a bed at his home in the Kearney County community of Wilcox.





