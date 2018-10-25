ELY, Nev. (AP) - The state Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped by walking away from a minimum-security facility in east-central Nevada.
The department says 25-year-old Gregg McGruder escaped Wednesday from a conservation camp south of Ely. Ely is 214 miles (344 kilometers) north of Las Vegas.
According to the department, McGruder was serving a sentence of 40 to 100 months on a robbery conviction in Washoe County.
McGruder was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and black work boots.
He’s described as 6-foot-1 73 inches (185 centimeters), 176 pounds (80 kilograms) with hazel eyes and brown hair.
