PERKINS, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of fatally shooting his father has been charged with manslaughter.

Payne County District Court records indicate 36-year-old Jerry Ray Craine was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in the July 29 shooting death of 61-year-old Thomas Richard Craine.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Thomas Craine was found shot to death at the home he shared with his son in Perkins, about 44 miles (71 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. The OSBI says Jerry Craine gave a statement to investigators that conflicted with evidence found at the scene of the shooting.

Court records do not indicate whether Jerry Craine is represented by an attorney. Records indicate he is on probation after pleading guilty in March to assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.





