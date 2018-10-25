NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Activists and relatives of a man killed by police in Connecticut nearly a year ago are demanding the release of videos from officer body and dashboard cameras.

About 60 protesters including Black Lives Matter activists and college students rallied Wednesday evening in New Britain and also called for city officers to be prosecuted for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell in December.

Police said Dowdell, a rapper known as “Gangstalicious,” was a robbery suspect and officers pulled over his car. Authorities say five officers opened fire when Dowdell sped toward officers. Dowdell was killed and two teenagers in the car were injured.

The officers are on restricted duty pending the investigation.

New Britain police say the videos are in the possession of state police and prosecutors investigating the shooting.





