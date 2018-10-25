PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island child welfare officials are investigating the death of an 18-day-old boy in foster care.

A spokesman for the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families confirmed the death to the Providence Journal , but did not disclose any details.

The boy’s mother, Marisol Hernandez, of Pawtucket, told the newspaper that state social workers came to her home Wednesday to tell her that the boy had died in his sleep hours after his last feeding.

Hernandez says social workers at Women and Infants Hospital had taken the boy from her after his birth on Oct. 6 as a precaution, citing her previous postpartum depression.

She said “there was no reason for that.”

