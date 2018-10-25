FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has shot and killed a driver during a Northern California police chase after she claimed he kidnapped her and a 10-month-old child.
Police in Fairfield say the 24-year-old woman was in a white station wagon Thursday afternoon when she yelled to a police sergeant that she’d been kidnapped.
A car chase began during which investigators say the woman managed to shoot the driver. The car crashed into two other vehicles. The man died at a hospital. The child wasn’t hurt.
Police say the driver and the woman lived together in Fairfield and the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.