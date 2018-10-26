OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Oklahoma have filed drug charges against two people accused of transporting 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the fuel tank of a tractor-trailer truck.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City said Friday 36-year-old Enrique Lara of Chicago and 21-year-old Jasmine Morales of McAllen, Texas, are charged with possession with intent to distribute liquid methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say about 150 gallons of meth was found in the passenger-side fuel tank of a diesel-powered semi-truck parked at a Norman motel on Monday. A court affidavit estimates the street value of the drug at between $750,000 and $3.15 million.

If convicted, Lara and Morales face possible sentences of up to life in prison. Court records don’t indicate that they are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.





