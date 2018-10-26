STEELTON, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania have charged four adults after an officer spotted a toddler running across the street carrying an open beer.
WHP-TV reports an officer in the borough of Steelton was on patrol earlier this month when he saw two children under the age of two running across a street without shoes on.
The officer then noticed one of the children was also carrying a full, open beer.
Four people have been charged with endangering the welfare of children in the borough just south of Harrisburg.
___
Information from: WHP-TV, http://www.whptv.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.