WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man charged with making a hoax call that led Wichita police to fatally shoot a man is facing 46 new federal charges in California related to making threatening calls.

The Wichita Eagle reports that in a court document filed in California Wednesday, Tyler Barriss says he will plead guilty to the new charges and asked that the case be transferred to Kansas.

Barriss is charged in Kansas with involuntary manslaughter in the December 2017 death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. A Wichita police officer shot Finch when he answered the door before authorities realized the call was a hoax.

The charges filed Wednesday accuse Barriss of making calls across the country between September 2014 and December 2017 when he lived in California. The calls included bomb threats and other acts of violence.

