By - Associated Press - Friday, October 26, 2018

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A California man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for shipping methamphetamine to Rapid City through the U.S. mail system.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 56-year-old James Ferguson, of Vacaville, California, was arrested after law enforcement intercepted one of his packages in April 2017. He later pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance.

Ferguson will be on supervised release for four years following his prison time.


