Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. appears to be obsessed with President Trump.

After news reports identified Mr. Sayoc as the suspect arrested in connection with this week’s pipe bomb-devices mailed to prominent critics of Mr. Trump, a clearer picture emerged from his lengthy record of legal entanglements and myriad social media pages.

Mr. Sayoc filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Protection in 2012, revealing an income of about $1,000 a month, and $21,109 in debt. He said he lived with his mother, had no furniture and listed clothing and a 2001 Chevy Tahoe as his chief assets at the time.

A public records search also revealed multiple run-ins with local authorities in Florida dating back to 1991, with charges including third degree grand theft, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, battery and “a threat to throw, place project or discharge … destructive device.”

That last charge is likely to draw the eye of investigators looking into the string of at least a dozen devices discovered this week and aimed at former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., CNN and billionaire liberal funder George Soros.

Mr. Soros, the first to receive a bomb, was also a top target of a Twitter account @hardrock2016, which also listed the name of Cesar Altieri.

“World is waking up to the horrors of George Soros,” said one meme reposted by the account.

Meanwhile a Facebook page deactivated Friday also linked to Mr. Sayoc largely comprised of Trump campaign rally videos from 2016, some of which appear to be shot with an iPhone or hand-held camera. Other posts include news clips or memes criticizing Democratic party leaders, including Mrs. Clinton.

In one post a few weeks before the 2016 election, Mr. Sayoc also credits the president with helping him close on a restaurant called Knockers Sports Grill. He thanked Mr. Trump for “all advice strategies” for his restaurant plan.

“We followed exactly the formate (sic) you laid out for us,” the post said. “The college students, city, mayor are ecstatic about designing give back program to struggling College students, veterans and homeless. It is a program were citizens here in mountains can pre pay meal and students, veterans and homeless can have whatever choice on our wonderful menu.”

Photos of an empty storefront in a strip mall accompany the post.

Another Facebook account that appears to belong to Mr. Sayoc has also been inactive since 2016, but the last public post was a searing rebuke of Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama.

“Clinton is worst on terrorism. Her and Obama have made America weak and open to world terrorist attacks,” the post read. “We can’t afford to put Americans in harms way , as her Obama has done. There has never been so many terrorist attack on American soil than Obama, Clinton administration.”

A LinkedIn page for a Cesar Altieri identifies himself as a promoter, a promoter, booking agent, choreographer, and owner of International Gold Productions.

It says he studied at Brevard College in Brevard North Carolina and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from 1980 until 1984, according to his LinkedIn page. He studied business, finance, economics and veterinary medicine, the page says, but its not known if he ever graduated with a degree.





