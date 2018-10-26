The FBI confirmed Friday that yet another suspicious package was found in Florida, this time addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

This agency update noted this package was “similar in appearance” to the 10 others found across the East Coast and in Los Angeles.

The packages are targeting prominent Democrats, including the Clintons, the Obamas and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Another package was found in Florida intended for former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., but arrived in the southern state because a local office for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was listed as the return address.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.