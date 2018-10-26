By - Associated Press - Friday, October 26, 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri deputy sheriff is charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse for allegedly attacking a woman he met online.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office announced charges Friday against former Gasconade County Deputy Matthew Hutchings. Hutchings does not have a listed attorney, according to Missouri court records.

The attorney general’s office says Hutchings was on duty in March when he assaulted a woman in her home. Hutchings later resigned from the east-central Missouri department.

The attorney general’s office prosecuted the case because the Gasconade County prosecutor cited a conflict of interest.


