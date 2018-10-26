Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday vowed that law enforcement will catch the person or persons behind sending at least 12 suspicious packages to critics of President Trump.

“I can assure you we are dedicating every available resource to this effort,” Mr. Sessions said. “I am receiving frequent updates from [FBI Director] Christopher Wray and his team and I can tell you this, we will find the person or persons responsible and we’re going to bring them to justice.”

Mr. Sessions’ remarks came at the Justice Department’s conference on combating wildlife and poaching.

The attorney general said the FBI, ATF, U.S. Secret Service, Postal Police and state and local police are “working tirelessly to follow every lead.”

Earlier in the day, two more packages were discovered. One was sent to Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, and the other was mailed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, both critics of Mr. Trump.

Also on Friday, Mr. Sessions cancelled a previously scheduled trip to Kentucky to discuss the department’s new Appalachian Regional Prescription Strike Force to target prescription opioid abuse in one of the nation’s hardest hit areas.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the cancellation was so “all resources,” including the plane and personnel required for Mr. Sessions to travel, would be available for the ongoing suspicious package probe.





