OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a jury considering assault charges against a former Omaha officer won’t hear that he was fired by the police chief.

Judge J. Russell Derr also decided at a hearing Thursday to bar testimony about why the officer’s body camera wasn’t turn on and why he rode in an ambulance with 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels, who later died.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the trial of former officer Scotty Payne is scheduled to begin Nov. 26 on felony charges of assault and use of a weapon.

Payne and former officer Ryan McClarty were charged after an altercation at an Omaha convenience store that preceded Bearheels death. Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun on Bearheels and McClarty dragging Bearheels by his hair and repeatedly punching him in the face.

