GONZALES, La. (AP) - A 22-year sergeant with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has been fired after getting a second driving while intoxicated offense.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley says Louisiana State Police arrested 52-year-old Marc DeArmond around 11 p.m. Thursday and he was terminated Friday morning.
DeArmond faces one count of DWI -second offense- and a separate traffic violation. Records show DeArmond was previously arrested in October 2016 for another DWI and careless operation of a vehicle.
News outlets report DeArmond was driving erratically Thursday night and caused a crash that resulted in minor injuries. The former deputy bonded out Friday morning. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.
Arraignment is set for Jan. 8.
