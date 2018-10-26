HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been convicted of killing 9-year-old twins and their caretaker more than four years ago.

News outlets reported that a Lowndes County jury on Thursday convicted Deandra Marquis Lee of Montgomery of killing 9-year-old twins Jordan and Taylor Dejerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker, Jack Mac Girdner.

Prosecutors say Lee shot the victims while robbing Girdner of his car, which was found in Dallas County later.

Their bodies were found in Lowndes County after they had been reported missing in June 2012.

Lee was arrested nearly a week later by the U.S. Marshals and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

The penalty phase of Lee’s trial is scheduled Monday.





