By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Updated: 9:11 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018

The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan on Friday.

CNN and NBC are currently reporting that the new package was addressed to CNN, specifically meant for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The announcement comes after several suspicious packages to Democrats and CNN in New York. A total of 10 were sent across the East Coast and in Los Angeles.

The situation is developing and unclear if it is connected to the other packages discovered this week.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide