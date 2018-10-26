The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan on Friday.
CNN and NBC are currently reporting that the new package was addressed to CNN, specifically meant for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
The announcement comes after several suspicious packages to Democrats and CNN in New York. A total of 10 were sent across the East Coast and in Los Angeles.
The situation is developing and unclear if it is connected to the other packages discovered this week.
