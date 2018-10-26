By - Associated Press - Friday, October 26, 2018

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - New York state troopers say a Hudson Valley man apparently killed his wife before taking his own life.

Police say they found the bodies of Mario and Stephanie Vanzetta, both 41, at 8:40 a.m. Friday at a home in Highland Falls, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates Mario Vanzetta killed his wife then himself.

The causes of death of death were not immediately available.


