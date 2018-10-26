SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Archdiocese of San Antonio says it’s removed a priest from ministry after allegations he sexually abuse a child more than 30 years ago.

The archdiocese said Friday a canonical investigation found sufficient evidence against Father Edward Pavlicek to refer the case to the Vatican for possible removal from the priesthood.

In a statement, Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said his office was informed about the case but can’t investigate because the statute of limitations has expired.

LaHood says the victim was 11 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said he was grateful for the victim “bravely coming forward.”

Pavlicek had most recently been pastor at a church in Canyon Lake, located north of San Antonio.

Pavlicek couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.





