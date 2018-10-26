FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The mother of a former Northern Arizona University student who was shot on the Flagstaff campus has appealed the dismissal of a conflict-of-interest allegation against the shooter’s attorneys.

The State Bar of Arizona did not find clear and convincing evidence that Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen violated ethical rules.

They represent Steven Jones, who is being retried on murder and aggravated assault charges in March.

Kimberly Prato’s son, Nick, was shot in the neck in October 2015.

She alleged a conflict of interest because Jones’ attorneys met with her son early on in the case. She says filing an appeal is the right thing to do.

A State Bar spokesman says a committee likely will consider the appeal next month.

Stevens declined comment Friday, saying he and Griffen haven’t seen the filing.





