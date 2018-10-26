HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear the appeal of a convicted rapist who argued he shouldn’t have been blocked from questioning his teenage victim while representing himself at trial.

The Times-Tribune reports the state Supreme Court agreed last week to hear Patrick Tighe’s appeal. Tighe was convicted in 2013 of rape and other charges. He was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle allowed Tighe to question all witnesses except for the victim during his trial. Moyle forced Tighe to accept standby counsel.

The state Superior Court upheld Moyle’s decision in May. In its ruling, justices wrote that courts have barred defendants from questioning accusers because of potential emotional harm.

Tighe’s attorney says prosecutors never presented evidence showing the victim would be harmed.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/





