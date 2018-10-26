ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit judge accused of crashing into a man’s car and driving away has pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident where someone was injured.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Roseville’s 39th District Court Judge Catherine Steenland also entered the same plea Friday for failing to report an accident. Both charges are misdemeanors.

A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

The hit-and-run crash occurred in 2017 in Roseville , northeast of Detroit. A 31-year-old man said a woman in a red sedan hit his car and drove away. The Macomb Daily reported that Steenland was on medical leave at the time.

The case was handled by the Wayne County prosecutor’s office after Macomb County authorities recused themselves.

Steenland will be sentenced Nov. 30.





