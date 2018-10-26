NEW SALEM, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man accused of stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper is being held on $1 million bail after being released from a hospital.

The Northwest District Attorney’s office said Friday that Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, will be arraigned next week on charges including assault with intent to murder.

Le was shot by police during the Oct. 19 confrontation and spent several days at a Worcester hospital. Authorities say he’s now in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff.

Police say Le led police on a multi-state chase after being involved in a crash in New Hampshire and then carjacking another vehicle.

The pursuit went through Vermont and ended in New Salem, Massachusetts, when Le crashed at an intersection. Police say he then attacked the 47-year-old trooper.

The officer is recovering.





