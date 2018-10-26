GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A settlement has been reached between a suspended sheriff in South Carolina and a woman accusing him of sexual harassment.

News outlets reported that federal court documents indicated a settlement has been reached involving suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis and a former employee of his office.

The woman had sued Lewis, saying he sexually assaulted her during a business trip to Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2017.

Court documents show U.S. District Court Judge Donald Coggins ordered that the suit be dismissed Wednesday. The details of the settlement were not released, based on a confidentiality agreement.

After the allegations surfaced, Lewis admitted to an extramarital encounter with the woman, but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Lewis faces charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.





