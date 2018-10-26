A year ago, a dedicated team of young football players from Washington, D.C., and Maryland went undefeated in their youth league and qualified to compete in a previous national youth championship.

It was the first time on the competitive gridiron for new DMV Jr. Knights — all 6 years old at the time. Now the Knights are all older than 7 years, and have earned a spot in the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship plus an invitation to complete in the organization’s upcoming bouts.

“We were one of the eight teams selected by the selection committee that consists of former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer and his staff of former NFL coaches and scouts who were impressed with our team,” said Eboni Riddick, team “mom” and wife of head coach Horace Riddick.

“We’ll be traveling first to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania at the end of November to compete in the regionals and then in December to Canton, Ohio, to compete in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame World Youth 7 and Up Championship. We are trying to raise money for these young players to help offset travel costs,” said Mrs. Riddick, who noted that some coaches have helped pay registration fees for players whose families are under a financial strain at the moment.

Donations can be made through a GoFundMe outreach. Find it here.





