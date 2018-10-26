RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina woman has to repay more than $230,000 to an insurance company after she claimed to have cancer yet did not.

The N.C. Department of Insurance said Friday 60-year-old Susan Huebotter of Deep Run made nearly 300 cancer insurance claims to Aflac over eight years. Officials said Huebotter was never diagnosed, treated or had surgery for cancer.

Huebotter was arrested in March. She was sentenced this week to serve between 3½ to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of false pretense.





