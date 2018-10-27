KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - There is now a $1,000 award being offered for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the return of the University of Kansas Cancer Center’s giant inflatable colon.

The Kansas City Star reports that the American Society of Gastroenterology donated the reward money in hopes of returning the stolen colon.

The 10-foot long, 150 pound inflatable was stolen earlier this month from the back of a pickup truck in Brookside. It’s valued at $4,000 and is owned by the Cancer Coalition, which hosts walking and running events under a campaign called “Get Your Rear In Gear.”

The Cancer Coalition ships the inflatable colon across the country to help see in a unique way the progression of colon cancer.

